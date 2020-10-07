Advertisement

DOT says bumpy new Eagle River bridge needs a fix

The DOT says they may have to fix the pavement to give drivers a smoother ride on the new Glenn Highway bridge at Eagle River
The DOT says they may have to fix the pavement to give drivers a smoother ride on the new Glenn Highway bridge at Eagle River(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new bridge on the Glenn Highway near Eagle River has been open for about a month, but already it needs some repairs. Commuters have complained about a bumpy ride as they cross the southbound bridge.

Alaska Department of Transportation Spokesperson Shannon McCarthy said the dips and bumps occur when the concrete girders meet the roadbed. Normally, she said, there is a slight bow at the contact point, which usually levels out with further construction.

“Typically when we lay these girders out and then add the pavement, the deck and the railing and all that, it flattens out,” said McCarthy. “It didn’t flatten out as much as it should have, so we are exploring solutions to that right now.”

McCarthy said there are no safety concerns.

“It is literally just the quality of the ride," McCarthy said. "Especially if you are going 65 miles per hour or potentially faster, you’ll notice it.”

A smoother ride will probably require some adjustment to the pavement. McCarthy said that work isn’t likely to happen till next spring because cooler temperatures make it difficult for new pavement to set. She said the additional work shouldn’t add any expense to the state-funded project because of the way it was bid.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD-Recording

Anchorage School District offers free lunch for most students

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Channel 2 News 5:00 Report

News

Anchorage Christian Schools’ Tristian Merchant puts together historic senior season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Anchorage Christian's Tristian Merchant recorded the fastest time ever by Alaskan cross-country runner last weekend at Palmer High School.

News

143 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Alaska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
There are 143 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska. Of the new cases, 137 are in Alaska residents. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

News

State wants emergency Alaska Supreme Court ruling on whether to keep witness requirement for absentee ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The State of Alaska wants the Alaska Supreme Court to hold an emergency hearing on the lawsuit that seeks to eliminate the witness signature requirement for absentee ballots.

Latest News

News

Gov. Mike Dunleavy tells legislators that the ‘best available science’ will determine future of Pebble Mine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska governor also touted the potential benefits of resource development for Southwest Alaska.

News

On first day of registration, record number of mushers signed up for 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
With months to go before race day, 16 teams have signed up for the 42nd Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.

News

UAA hosts homecoming breakfast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Teen arrested following shooting in Northeast Anchorage

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police say an 18-year-old man is behind bars following a shooting that happened Sunday night in Northeast Anchorage.

News

Why masks, and do they help stop the spread of COVID-19?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Here's what you need to know about wearing a mask.

News

Alaska jury trial suspension due to virus creates backlog

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspension of Alaska’s felony jury trials for more than six months has created a backlog of cases and left some residents in limbo awaiting court dates.