DOT says bumpy new Eagle River bridge needs a fix

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new bridge on the Glenn Highway near Eagle River has been open for about a month, but already it needs some repairs. Commuters have complained about a bumpy ride as they cross the southbound bridge.

Alaska Department of Transportation Spokesperson Shannon McCarthy said the dips and bumps occur when the concrete girders meet the roadbed. Normally, she said, there is a slight bow at the contact point, which usually levels out with further construction.

“Typically when we lay these girders out and then add the pavement, the deck and the railing and all that, it flattens out,” said McCarthy. “It didn’t flatten out as much as it should have, so we are exploring solutions to that right now.”

McCarthy said there are no safety concerns.

“It is literally just the quality of the ride," McCarthy said. "Especially if you are going 65 miles per hour or potentially faster, you’ll notice it.”

A smoother ride will probably require some adjustment to the pavement. McCarthy said that work isn’t likely to happen till next spring because cooler temperatures make it difficult for new pavement to set. She said the additional work shouldn’t add any expense to the state-funded project because of the way it was bid.

