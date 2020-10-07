Advertisement

'I forgive you’: Woman paralyzed by drunk man dancing with gun faces shooter in court

By Daniella Rivera
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman left paralyzed after a man drunkenly danced at a party while holding a gun surprised the judge and brought her shooter to tears Tuesday as she delivered a powerful message of forgiveness.

In June of 2017, Deborah Walunga was 20. She had traveled from Gambell, Alaska to Anchorage for a wedding and was staying at her friend’s apartment. Instead of attending the wedding, Walunga would instead be shot by a bullet that seemed to come out of nowhere, entering her lower back and puncturing her heart, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

The bullet came from the apartment directly below her friend’s, where Joseph Lock, who was 22 at the time, lived and was hosting a party.

According to charging documents, Lock initially told investigators that he only heard the shot and did not know who fired it — then later admitted it was him.

He said several people he does not know showed up to the party and one of them brought a pistol and showed it to him. He said he checked to make sure it wasn’t loaded, then fired it at a stuffed giraffe and returned it to the man who brought it.

Lock later told Anchorage police, while handling the gun again, he assumed it was still unloaded and was “dancing with the gun in his hand and accidentally fired it into the ceiling.” He said he then dropped the gun, and the man who brought it picked it up and ran out. Lock admitted to consuming a large amount of alcohol and some marijuana before handling the firearm.

More than three years after the shooting, Lock, now 25, accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to a felony assault charge with an aggravator.

At Lock’s sentencing hearing Tuesday, Walunga appeared in court in a wheelchair to address him in person.

“I hope one day that I can meet you as a friend and that we can laugh about it together," she said. “And just so you know, I forgive you, and I hope that life becomes better for you.”

Lock nodded his head during her victim impact statement and wiped away tears.

When it was his turn to speak, he apologized, telling Walunga, “I’m sorry for what I did.”

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Catherine Easter noted the rarity of Walunga’s statements in court.

“You just don’t see victims coming into court and saying what she’s said,” Easter said to Lock, later adding, “My hope is, for everyone, that you take Ms. Walunga’s words of forgiveness and you do something with your life, you don’t let this define you, you do something productive with your life.”

Prosecutor Patrick McKay described Walunga as one of the most forgiving people he’s ever met.

“Her biggest concern about today was that she wasn’t going to have the opportunity to forgive him in person,” he said.

Walunga said because of her Christian faith, she forgave Lock immediately after the shooting.

“It’s important to tell people you forgive them in person because it not only helps you, but it helps the other person to heal,” she said.

Walunga, who lives in an assisted living home in Anchorage now, said she believes she will walk again and hopes to eventually return home to Gambell.

Lock is sentenced to six years with four suspended, leaving two to serve. He will get credit for time already served. He’s also sentenced to five years of probation.

As he is a felon now, he is legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Lack of qualified candidates keeps small businesses from expanding during pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Hank Davis
According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, in September more small businesses were hiring - but less skilled workers were available.

News

747 wins Fat Bear Week competition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The fattest bear of Katmai National Park has been declared.

News

DOT says bumpy new Eagle River bridge needs a fix

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The new Glenn Highway bridge near Eagle River is giving drivers a bumpy ride.

VOD-Recording

Anchorage School District offers free lunch for most students

Updated: 3 hours ago
Channel 2 News 5:00 Report

Latest News

News

Anchorage Christian Schools’ Tristian Merchant puts together historic senior season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Anchorage Christian's Tristian Merchant recorded the fastest time ever by Alaskan cross-country runner last weekend at Palmer High School.

News

143 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Alaska

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
There are 143 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska. Of the new cases, 137 are in Alaska residents. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

News

State wants emergency Alaska Supreme Court ruling on whether to keep witness requirement for absentee ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The State of Alaska wants the Alaska Supreme Court to hold an emergency hearing on the lawsuit that seeks to eliminate the witness signature requirement for absentee ballots.

News

Gov. Mike Dunleavy tells legislators that the ‘best available science’ will determine future of Pebble Mine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska governor also touted the potential benefits of resource development for Southwest Alaska.

News

On first day of registration, record number of mushers signed up for 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
With months to go before race day, 16 teams have signed up for the 42nd Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.

News

UAA hosts homecoming breakfast

Updated: 9 hours ago