Jenne Metolie, partner of Iditarod musher Lance Mackey, has died

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Iditarod musher Lance Mackey posted that Jenne Metolie, his partner and mother of his children, has died in an ATV incident over the weekend.

In his post on Facebook, Mackey said his children are safe and were not at the scene of the crash.

“Jenne was my rock during my rehab and recovery. She will continue to be with the kids and I as they grow into the amazing people she knew they would be,” Mackey wrote in the post.

Mackey’s sister, Kristen Elieff said the death of Metolie is devastating for the family, and that Mackey has gone on a dog run with his children.

“Jenne was the focal point in Lance’s whole life," Elieff said.

Shortly after Mackey posted on Facebook Wednesday, hundreds of people issued their condolences. The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame called it terrible news and said it was wishing for the best for both families.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.