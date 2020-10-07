Advertisement

Making jack-o'-lanterns deemed low-risk activity for Halloween 2020

Some of the pumpkins at 49th State Brewing Company's pumpkin patch. They say they also have games, a carving contest, and many safety guidelines in place.
Some of the pumpkins at 49th State Brewing Company's pumpkin patch. They say they also have games, a carving contest, and many safety guidelines in place.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s no question about it, Halloween 2020 is going to look much different because of the coronavirus. However, the Department of Health and Social Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are saying that Halloween isn’t canceled this year. One of the activities deemed safe: carving pumpkins with your household.

The CDC recently released a list of holiday guidelines where Halloween is included. It separates several activities into low, moderate and high-risk categories.

While carving a pumpkin with the people you live with is deemed a low-risk activity by the CDC, going to the pumpkin patch is in the moderate-risk category.

Dr. Elizabeth Ohlsen with DHSS explained that one should — like most activities these days — consider their surroundings when picking out their future jack-o'-lantern.

“If you’re outside, and you’re not around other folks who are from other households, then that could be a really good choice," she said. "If the pumpkin patch is indoors and there’s lots of people there then maybe this isn’t the year for that.”

In Alaska, pumpkin patches are few and far between since pumpkins don’t grow that well here. At 49th State Brewing Company, general manager Chad Kaina said they noticed that so they set one up.

“We wanted to offer kind of another fun, safe, spatially distanced activity for our community, and it being Halloween time, we knew that a pumpkin patch would be a good opportunity for us,” Kaina said.

Their pumpkin patch is outdoors, but you do need to walk through the restaurant and tasting room area to get there. Kaina said they’re working at 50% capacity for the entire building, which they think will keep the number of folks picking pumpkins to a safe amount.

Kaina said they feel confident that the numerous measures they’ve taken to keep the business open as is will make the pumpkin patch safe. Additionally, to keep traffic moving in one direction, he said people using the pumpkin patch are encouraged to exit via the outdoor fire escape connected to the deck where the patch is located.

