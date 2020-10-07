Skies cloud up and winds increase as storms push in from the west

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will warm up to 50 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with 15 mph winds on Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy by Wednesday night with a low of 44 degrees and 10 mph winds. Winds in the afternoon and evening will be around 35 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Temperatures will warm up to 50 degrees on Thursday while under cloudy skies and 10 mph winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with 15 mph winds reducing to 10 mph after Midnight as temperatures drop down to 43 degrees. Winds Thursday and Thursday night will be around 25-35 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Looking ahead, with light winds skies will be mostly cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 49 degrees for a high on Friday

Storm energy moving in from out of the west (west to east) will lead to potential showers near the higher terrain through Wednesday morning. While surface and lower level locations should assume quiet conditions across much of Southcentral through Wednesday morning. Showers move into portions of the area later in the day on Wednesday. Storms push into Kodiak Island Wednesday afternoon and push off to the east through Thursday leading to moderate rainfall along the Gulf Coast with amounts being much lower than what the area experienced with last week’s systems. These storms will lead to gusty winds developing along Turnagain Arm and the Anchorage Hillside persisting through early Friday morning. The rain showery pattern looks to continue through Friday while areas sitting behind mountain protection (lee side, west side or non-Gulf facing side of the Chugach) look to mostly stay on the dry side.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Tuesday, it looks like a quiet period weather wise for much of mainland Southern Alaska for the long term. A weakening storm system could bring some rain to Bristol Bay on Friday. A system over the northern Gulf will cause rain and gusty winds along the north Gulf coast into Sunday. If these storms stay far enough to the south (in the open Gulf waters and away from the coast) then rain could be reduced too far less amounts. High pressure over the Interior combined with storms to the south in the Gulf will keep air flow out of the north pushing into portions of Southcentral and Southwest Alaska, which should allow the dry weather to continue. As time inches through October, temperatures will gradually start to cool as Monday and Tuesday cooler air will start to drop the mercury a tad lower than the last few weeks. Warmer air could stick around through the weekend as storms keep sending warmer air up from more southern regions but this process will be slow, which again will favor more quiet weather conditions.

