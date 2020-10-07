Advertisement

UAA gets ready to host Homecoming breakfast for alumni

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage Office of Alumni Relations and the UAA Alumni Association have announced the recipients of the 2020 Alumni of Distinction Awards. Four UAA alumni will be honored for their contributions in their fields and communities at the university’s annual breakfast. The four recipients being honored are Dr. Reem Sheikh a Clinical Instructor and Attending Faculty, New York College of Podiatric Medicine, Dr. Ghazal Ringler, Chief Dental Officer, Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center, Laurie Fagnani, President, MSI Communications and Leverette Hoover, National Operations Manager, Siemens.

The event will feature keynote speaker and UAA accounting alumnus Ragu Bhargava. Bhargava is the CEO and co-founder of Global PEO Services. He said he will pass along the message on the importance of giving back and helping others as someone once helped him.

“I applied to UAA to get an education, to just have a better job, but as I look back at my experience at UAA it gave me a strong education which laid the foundation for my success today. Somebody helped you when you were in need and now it’s our turn to help others. It can be truly life-changing for the recipient but also for the donor because you’re making a big impact in their life,” said Bhargava.

UAA’s Homecoming Breakfast is Friday via Zoom. The live stream will begin at 8 a.m. Click here to register.

After registering, guests will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the event.

