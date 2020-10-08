Advertisement

3 teenagers indicted for ‘string of robberies’

Surveillance images captured at Valley Country Store in Palmer on August 24, 2020 show masked suspects robbing the business at gunpoint. (Courtesy: Matt Gittlein)
Surveillance images captured at Valley Country Store in Palmer on August 24, 2020 show masked suspects robbing the business at gunpoint. (Courtesy: Matt Gittlein)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A grand jury in Anchorage has indicted three teenagers for their role in multiple armed robberies at gas stations and grocery stores throughout Southcentral Alaska.

The Department of Law said 19-year-old Sephan Allen, 18-year-old Garrett Gantner and 17-year-old Jalen Jones were indicted for the robberies on Wednesday. The robberies occurred between November of 2019 and August of 2020 in Chugiak, Eagle River and Anchorage.

In a release, the Department of Law said Allen was indicted on dozens of counts of first-degree robbery and third-degree assault. Jones was indicted for several counts of first-degree robber and third-degree assault and Gantner was indicted on two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree assault. If proven guilty, the charges could result in 20 years in prison for a single count of first-degree robbery and another five years for each count of third-degree assault.

The teenagers are currently out on bail but will be arraigned before Superior Court on Friday.

The three were arrested in September at the Valley Country Store in Palmer and the Eagle River Carrs, according to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department.

They were linked to a string of robberies that also occurred at Vitus Energy gas station in Chugiak. The first robbery occurred near Thanksgiving. The last robbery occurred Aug. 22 and witnesses said the robbers wore ski masks and pointed a handgun at an employee.

