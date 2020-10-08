Advertisement

Alaska’s election watchdog hears ‘novel issue’ of campaign ads that disclose outdated top contributors

APOC is set to make a ruling on the complaint by Thursday afternoon
APOC is looking into a complaint that filers say could open a loophole for campaigns.
APOC is looking into a complaint that filers say could open a loophole for campaigns.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission is hearing a complaint made against the opponents of an election reform initiative over which contributors are listed on radio advertisements.

The filers of the complaint say if it is rejected by APOC that Alaska’s election laws would have a loophole that allows campaigns to effectively mask which are their biggest contributors in election ads.

Yes on 2 for Better Elections is running in support of an election reform initiative that would implement ranked-choice voting in Alaska, see open primaries and require additional campaign disclosures.

The campaign filed a complaint with APOC against their chief opponents: Defend Alaska Elections: Vote No on 2. The complaint centers on radio ads bought by Brett Huber, the chair of the Defend Alaska Elections campaign, before Sept. 15.

Under Alaska statute, election ads must list the top three largest contributors to a campaign, but there are questions if disclosures need to be updated regularly.

Huber ordered $254,000 worth of radio ads to be played up to Election Day when three of the campaign’s largest contributors were John Sturgeon, former Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Begich and former Republican Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell.

At the time the ads were purchased, Sturgeon had donated $1,000, Begich had donated $250 and Parnell had contributed $250 to the campaign.

The top three contributors to Defend Alaska Elections then quickly changed: The Alaska Republican Party donated $50,000 on Sept. 16, Club for Growth donated $30,000 on the same day and Americans for Prosperity donated $45,000 on Sept. 17.

Despite the change in the top three contributors, the radio ads have stayed the same.

Matt Singer, an attorney for Defend Alaska Elections, argued the statute does not require the ads to be changed because they were accurate to APOC filings when the ads were purchased. Using an example of yard signs, Singer said campaigns have no requirement to cross off the three top contributors on the signs and write the new largest contributors when they change.

Sam Gottstein, an attorney for Vote Yes on 2 for Better Elections, said that reading of the law would “make a mockery of Alaska’s three largest contributors disclosure requirements.”

“That would be an absurd outcome, that would be a ruse,” he argued.

Gottstein, using a hypothetical, said a campaign could take three small donations from high-profile Alaskans, buy ads that play right up to an election and then shield much bigger donors from the public.

He said the Vote Yes on 2 for Better Elections campaign is not looking for a fine and penalty against their opponents but that the disclosure of the top contributors change on the ads that started playing on Sept. 23.

Singer said this is “a novel issue” for APOC but argued that compelling a change would breach the campaign’s First Amendment rights.

Huber argued the timing of the radio ad buy was due to cost and that changing the ads would also be costly. He said he made the ad buy early in the campaign season because he wanted to save money.

Huber also said he checked with APOC officials about which contributors were appropriate to disclose on the ads.

Tom Lucas, the campaign disclosure coordinator at APOC, said those conversations had taken place. He told APOC that producing and placing an order for the ads amounted to disseminating them, but changing their content or schedule that they are played would mean the top contributors would need to be updated.

The issue of timing was a major part of Gottstein’s questioning of Huber: Why did Defend Alaska Elections spend $254,000 on ads when it only had a few thousand dollars in contributions?

Huber said that it is a standard operating procedure for a campaign to bank on more contributions coming in. “I would say it’s common,” he added.

APOC Commissioner Van Lawrence asked Huber if he knew that much larger donations were coming a couple of days after the radio ad buy was made. Huber said under oath that he did not know, but that major donors had shown an interest in making contributions.

“I don’t ever count a contribution, sir, until it hits my bank account,” he added.

APOC is set to decide on the complaint by Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

