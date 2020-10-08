Advertisement

Alaska’s first-ever USGA championship headed to Anchorage in 2022

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time ever, Alaska will hold a United States Golf Association championship event after the USGA announced the 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship will be held at the Anchorage Golf Course from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2022.

“Coming to Alaska has been an important objective of ours,” USGA Managing Director Mark Hill said. "Been a pleasure getting to know the people at Anchorage Golf Course

The U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship will feature 132 golfers, 50 years and older with a handicap index under 14.4.

“Hosting one of our championships is a pretty substantial commitment,” Hill said. “We definitely sense some genuine enthusiasm.”

The Anchorage Golf Course general manager Rich Sayers said he had been writing the USGA the past eight years urging the association to host an event in Alaska, but said conversations didn’t heat up until three years ago.

“Anchorage has conducted major [sporting] events in the past,” Sayers said. “Now it’s golf turn to shine a light.”

He added AGC will be adding short game facilities and new tees in preparation for the championship.

“We have a big wish list,” Sayers said. “We’ll see what we can afford.”

The championship will be two rounds of stroke play followed by six rounds of match play with 64 golfers advancing to match play. The 2020 championship was canceled due to COVID-19, but the 2021 championship is scheduled to tee off in Alabama next September.

