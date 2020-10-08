Advertisement

Another search to be held for Nome woman missing for more than a month

Florence Okpealuk was last seen on Aug. 30.
Florence Okpealuk was last seen on Aug. 30.(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nome Police say three additional police dogs will help in the ongoing search for missing 33-year-old Florence Okpealuk.

Okpealuk was reported missing on Aug. 31. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are assisting in the search for the woman originally from the Wales area. Federal agents are currently analyzing local cell service records and continuing to provide other technical support for the case, while local law enforcement and community members continue searches.

This weekend Nome police say they will hold another search in the West Beach area. Police are asking people to avoid that area from Friday to Sunday.

Press Release for 20-010717

Posted by The Nome Police Department on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Last month, police informed the public that there is no evidence that Okpealuk had left Nome.

Anyone with relevant information is also encouraged to call NPD at (907) 443-5262. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Willow Transfer Station opens to brush, yard debris

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Hintze
A new location for brush and yard debris at the Willow Transfer Station means people in the Susitna Valley no longer have to make the long haul to Big Lake.

News

UPDATE: Two suspects arrested following a deadly shootout at an apartment complex Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Police say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The women involved were also taken to the hospital.

News

Apple releasing a new masked emoji

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
An interesting study on scams, and masks have become a apart of everyday life, so why not apart of our virtual life? Details in Today's Tech Beat with Austin Sjong.

News

As Alaska’s COVID-19 cases rise, Dunleavy seen not wearing mask at political fundraiser

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Governor Dunleavy is urging Alaskans to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

Crime

Anchorage mayor proposes body cameras, significant technology upgrade for APD

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
Lack of funding has long been the primary issue cited by the Municipality of Anchorage as the reason Anchorage Police officers are not equipped with body-worn-cameras, but voters could soon be asked to fund the effort toward increased police accountability.

News

Alaska’s election watchdog hears ‘novel issue’ of campaign ads that disclose outdated top contributors

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
APOC is hearing a complaint made against the opponents of an election reform initiative over which contributors are listed on election ads. The filers of the complaint say if it is rejected that Alaska’s election laws would allows campaigns to effectively mask their biggest contributors.

News

Alaska’s first-ever USGA championship headed to Anchorage in 2022

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship will be held at the Anchorage Golf Course on July 30-Aug. 4, 2022

KTUU

ADF&G releases draft plan for CARES Act fishery relief funds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is accepting public feedback on its draft plan for how the state will spend the $50 million allocated to it for fisheries relief under Section 12005 of the CARES Act.

News

Colony High School closed Thursday due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The school will be closed Thursday

News

Juneau man arrested nearly a year after girlfriend’s death

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
A man has been accused and arrested in connection to his girlfriend’s death that occurred 11 months ago.