Another search to be held for Nome woman missing for more than a month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nome Police say three additional police dogs will help in the ongoing search for missing 33-year-old Florence Okpealuk.

Okpealuk was reported missing on Aug. 31. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are assisting in the search for the woman originally from the Wales area. Federal agents are currently analyzing local cell service records and continuing to provide other technical support for the case, while local law enforcement and community members continue searches.

This weekend Nome police say they will hold another search in the West Beach area. Police are asking people to avoid that area from Friday to Sunday.

Last month, police informed the public that there is no evidence that Okpealuk had left Nome.

Anyone with relevant information is also encouraged to call NPD at (907) 443-5262. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

