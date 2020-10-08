Advertisement

Colony High School closed Thursday due to COVID-19 case

(WJHG)
By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A positive COVID-19 case at Colony High School was reported Wednesday. The school will be closed for Thursday, according to Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s Public Information Officer Jillian Morrissey.

Families of Colony High School were sent an email by the school’s principal Wednesday evening explaining the closure. Mat-Su Public Health has begun contact tracing, according to the email. Anyone determined as a close contact will be notified.

An update will be provided to families Thursday and a decision on student activities will be determined in the afternoon.

The high school is currently at medium risk.

