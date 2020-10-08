Juneau man arrested nearly a year after girlfriend’s death

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly a year after his girlfriend’s death, a Juneau man has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Juneau police were first notified of 36-year-old Latina Dawn Helfinstine’s death on the morning of Nov. 25, 2019. According to a Wednesday release from the department, William Robert Warden claimed Helfinstine had a seizure and hit her head inside of the apartment they shared.

Capital City Fire and Rescue transported Helfinstine to Bartlett Regional Hospital, where it was discovered she had a skull fracture and was in critical condition. She was then was medevaced to Providence Medical Center in Anchorage, where she died four days later.

While Juneau police were investigating, they learned more information that led them to believe the death was suspicious and potentially a homicide. According to the release, a police report was submitted to the district attorney’s office after roughly 10 months.

A grand jury heard evidence in the case last Thursday, Oct. 1, and indicted Warden on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. He was arrested the next day without incident.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.