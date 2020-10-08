Advertisement

Juneau man arrested nearly a year after girlfriend’s death

(KY3)
By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly a year after his girlfriend’s death, a Juneau man has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Juneau police were first notified of 36-year-old Latina Dawn Helfinstine’s death on the morning of Nov. 25, 2019. According to a Wednesday release from the department, William Robert Warden claimed Helfinstine had a seizure and hit her head inside of the apartment they shared.

Capital City Fire and Rescue transported Helfinstine to Bartlett Regional Hospital, where it was discovered she had a skull fracture and was in critical condition. She was then was medevaced to Providence Medical Center in Anchorage, where she died four days later.

While Juneau police were investigating, they learned more information that led them to believe the death was suspicious and potentially a homicide. According to the release, a police report was submitted to the district attorney’s office after roughly 10 months.

A grand jury heard evidence in the case last Thursday, Oct. 1, and indicted Warden on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. He was arrested the next day without incident.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alaska’s first electric school bus heading to Tok

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The State of Alaska has its first electric school bus. It will be used to transport students in Tok.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: JBER named top US Air Force installation worldwide

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Scott Gross
The Department of Defense has announced Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as a winner of the 2020 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence

News

1 death, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
One death and 116 new COVID-19 cases have been reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Social Services.

News

Jenne Smith, partner of Iditarod musher Lance Mackey, has died

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Iditarod musher Lance Mackey posted that his partner and mother of his children has died in an ATV accident over the weekend.

Latest News

Sports

ASAA moves forward with altered state finals setup

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
This year's state cross country championships will look different than previous ones, with several changes made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

UAA gets ready to host Homecoming breakfast for alumni

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
The University of Alaska Anchorage has announced the recipients of the 2020 UAA Alumni of Distinction Awards.

News

Unofficial results show Palmer residents do not want marijuana businesses in city limits

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
In 2015, Palmer residents voted to prohibit any kind of marijuana business for opening in city limits.

News

Making jack-o'-lanterns deemed low-risk activity for Halloween 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
There's a lot of things about Halloween that the CDC says are risky. Carving a pumpkin at home is not one of them.

Education

Protests over delayed in-person learning and a potential school rename at Anchorage School Board meeting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Emotions were tense at the meeting Tuesday night as man describe the emotional and mental toll of online learning.

News

Contaminated soil delays Juneau arts institute construction

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A discovery of contaminated soil has delayed construction of a new arts center in Alaska’s capital city.