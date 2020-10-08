Mountain Village man found dead outside his home, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a death investigation is underway in Mountain Village.

Troopers say a village police officer reported a man, identified as 20-year-old Zachary Andrews, was found dead on the ground outside his home Wednesday morning.

Though the cause of death has not been announced, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation has taken responsibility over the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

