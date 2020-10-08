Advertisement

Mountain Village man found dead outside his home, troopers say

KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.
KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.(MGN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a death investigation is underway in Mountain Village.

Troopers say a village police officer reported a man, identified as 20-year-old Zachary Andrews, was found dead on the ground outside his home Wednesday morning.

Though the cause of death has not been announced, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation has taken responsibility over the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

New death reported as total COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska near 10,000

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A new death related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 60.

News

Another search to be held for Nome woman missing for more than a month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Nome Police say three additional police dogs will help in the on-going search for missing 33-year-old Florence Okpealuk.

News

Willow Transfer Station opens to brush, yard debris

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
A new location for brush and yard debris at the Willow Transfer Station means people in the Susitna Valley no longer have to make the long haul to Big Lake.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Two suspects arrested following a deadly shootout at an apartment complex Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Police say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The women involved were also taken to the hospital.

News

Apple releasing a new masked emoji

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
An interesting study on scams, and masks have become a apart of everyday life, so why not apart of our virtual life? Details in Today's Tech Beat with Austin Sjong.

News

As Alaska’s COVID-19 cases rise, Dunleavy seen not wearing mask at political fundraiser

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Governor Dunleavy is urging Alaskans to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Crime

Anchorage mayor proposes body cameras, significant technology upgrade for APD

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
Lack of funding has long been the primary issue cited by the Municipality of Anchorage as the reason Anchorage Police officers are not equipped with body-worn-cameras, but voters could soon be asked to fund the effort toward increased police accountability.

News

Alaska’s election watchdog hears ‘novel issue’ of campaign ads that disclose outdated top contributors

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
APOC is hearing a complaint made against the opponents of an election reform initiative over which contributors are listed on election ads. The filers of the complaint say if it is rejected that Alaska’s election laws would allows campaigns to effectively mask their biggest contributors.

News

Alaska’s first-ever USGA championship headed to Anchorage in 2022

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship will be held at the Anchorage Golf Course on July 30-Aug. 4, 2022