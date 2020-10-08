Advertisement

New death reported as total COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska near 10,000

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new death related to COVID-19 was reported in Alaska Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths for the state to 60.

The Department of Health and Social Services also reported 129 new COVID-19 cases; 123 are Alaska residents and six are nonresidents. Thursday is the 15th consecutive day that reported daily case counts have been over 100.

Since COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alaska, 9,996 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for the virus in the state. There are 5,672 people who have either recovered or are presumed to be recovered.

Currently, there are 4,264 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

The resident cases were found in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 58
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7
  • Kodiak Island Borough; 2
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 21
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 8
  • Nome Census Area: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 4
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 12

