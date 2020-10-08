Temperatures on the warm side, winds on the breezy side for Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will warm up to 50 degrees while under cloudy skies with 15 mph winds on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy by Thursday night with a low of 42 degrees and 10 mph winds. Winds afternoon and evening will be around 35-45 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations.

Temperatures will warm up to 50 degrees on Friday while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Skies will be cloudy Friday night with light winds as temperatures drop down to 38 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds, skies will be mostly cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 50 degrees for a high on Saturday.

The large storm off to the west in the Bering Sea continues to move closer to mainland Alaska. Wednesday rain as well as Gale Force Winds moved into Kodiak Island while the storm tracked northeastward towards the gulf coast and continues to do so through Friday morning.

Turnagain Arm and Upper Hillside winds will spike up and remain gusty through Thursday. The winds will dissipate Friday as the storms begin to weaken across the north gulf coast. More storms pushing out of the west could stay far enough to the south to mainly impact coastal locations on the northern Gulf Coast. Further inland, a good portion of Southcentral looks to remain dry, with the rain sticking to the coastal areas.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, storm movement and airflow indicates the long-term forecast will be a quiet one for nearly all of Southern Alaska. Storms in the southern Bering Sea could extend into Southcentral and Southwest Alaska to deliver some rain for Sunday and Monday. Due to the storm weakening, a majority of the area could stay dry.

On Tuesday, storms move down from northern Alaska while pulling down some of the coldest air to date so far. This colder air has the chance to move into Southern Alaska. This cold air could arrive Tuesday night and into Wednesday with an outside chance that Anchorage can see its first snowfall of the fall by midweek. The details will be further ironed out as the Alaska Range could have something to say about this as cold air gets blocked out by the mountains.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.