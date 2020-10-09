Advertisement

174 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday as Anchorage health officials warn local cases could double in a month

.
.(MGN)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 174 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Friday. This is the 16th straight day Alaska has seen 100-plus cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, only four were nonresidents. One was reported in Anchorage and the other three are listed as unknown location.

No new deaths were reported Friday. Since the pandemic began, 60 Alaskans have died with COVID-19.

The new cases are reported as Anchorage Health Department officials warn that, if trends continue, the municipality is forecasted to see 102 cases per day next week. In 34 days, AHD epidemiologists say those numbers could double if COVID-19 transmission continues at the same rate.

At a press conference Friday, Anchorage health officials said a disproportionate number of cases were being reported for people in their 20s and 30s. People 40 or older are also overrepresented in hospitalizations.

“The average number of cases has continued to increase in the last week and has reached a new high since the pandemic began," Dr. Janet Johnston, epidemiologist for the Anchorage Health Department said. We are keeping the epidemiology measure in the red zone for that reason.”

This is the fourth week in a row that the percentage of positive tests has increased, Johnston said, making the rate the highest since COVID-19 cases were reported in Anchorage. That’s why the measure has been moved from a green to a yellow indicator, Johnston said.

People are advised to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been in a public space without a mask or show symptoms of COVID-19.

“With the increase in case counts we remain concerned about hospitalization and the ensuing need for ICU beds and ventilators,” Johnston said.

The indicator for personal protective equipment has been moved into a yellow zone as the supply chain for PPE has been disrupted.

Resident cases were reported in the communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 86
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: Six
  • Kodiak: Two
  • Valdez: One
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 37
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Nine
  • Nome Census Area: Two
  • North Slope Borough: Two
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: Seven
  • Juneau City and Borough: Two
  • Ketchikan: Three
  • Bethel Census Area: 11
  • Kusilvak Census Area: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Eagle River High School cancels activities through Monday due to COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The events will be postponed until the district makes a decision on Monday about whether or not sports and activities can resume.

National

UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:42 AM AKDT
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM AKDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

HHS secretary says COVID vaccine available for every American by April 2021

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:17 AM AKDT
|
HHS Sec. Alex Azar: "We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021."

Health

Post-pandemic baby boom appears unlikely

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
More is still being learned about the virus every day. Here's what is known now about COVID and pregnancies.

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:54 AM AKDT
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:50 AM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.