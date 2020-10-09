174 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday as Anchorage health officials warn local cases could double in a month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 174 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Friday. This is the 16th straight day Alaska has seen 100-plus cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, only four were nonresidents. One was reported in Anchorage and the other three are listed as unknown location.

No new deaths were reported Friday. Since the pandemic began, 60 Alaskans have died with COVID-19.

The new cases are reported as Anchorage Health Department officials warn that, if trends continue, the municipality is forecasted to see 102 cases per day next week. In 34 days, AHD epidemiologists say those numbers could double if COVID-19 transmission continues at the same rate.

At a press conference Friday, Anchorage health officials said a disproportionate number of cases were being reported for people in their 20s and 30s. People 40 or older are also overrepresented in hospitalizations.

“The average number of cases has continued to increase in the last week and has reached a new high since the pandemic began," Dr. Janet Johnston, epidemiologist for the Anchorage Health Department said. We are keeping the epidemiology measure in the red zone for that reason.”

This is the fourth week in a row that the percentage of positive tests has increased, Johnston said, making the rate the highest since COVID-19 cases were reported in Anchorage. That’s why the measure has been moved from a green to a yellow indicator, Johnston said.

People are advised to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been in a public space without a mask or show symptoms of COVID-19.

“With the increase in case counts we remain concerned about hospitalization and the ensuing need for ICU beds and ventilators,” Johnston said.

The indicator for personal protective equipment has been moved into a yellow zone as the supply chain for PPE has been disrupted.

Resident cases were reported in the communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 86

Kenai Peninsula Borough: Six

Kodiak: Two

Valdez: One

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 37

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Nine

Nome Census Area: Two

North Slope Borough: Two

Northwest Arctic Borough: Seven

Juneau City and Borough: Two

Ketchikan: Three

Bethel Census Area: 11

Kusilvak Census Area: One

