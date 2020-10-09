3 Mat-Su Schools remain open after 3 new COVID-19 cases reported

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is reporting three new COVID-19 cases at three separate schools in the district.

The schools with the new cases are Sherrod Elementary, Swanson Elementary, and Birchtree Charter.

Jillian Morrissey, public information officer for the district, says each case was reported Thursday. All three schools are listed as being “medium risk” on the district’s website.

This comes two days after a positive COVID-19 case was announced at Colony High School. The school was closed Thursday but reopened Friday for virtual learning.

Morrissey says the three schools with the new cases will remain open Friday, with certain classrooms excluded, but will undergo contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.