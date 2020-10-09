Advertisement

4 schools in Seward, Moose Pass to begin 100% remote learning Friday due to COVID-19

(WLUC/CDC)
By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four schools in Seward and Moose Pass — Moose Pass School, Seward Elementary School, Seward Middle School and Seward High School — will shift to 100% remote learning Friday and will continue until further notice; no students will attend school in person during this time.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the eastern Kenai Peninsula, and one positive case connected with a Seward-area school was reported late Thursday. With little time to conduct contact tracing and out of an abundance of precaution, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District made the call to close the four schools on Friday to in-person classes.

Information on whether students will be able to return to in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 19, or continue remote learning will be announced midweek next week, according to an email KPBSD sent to families and staff Thursday.

Pegge Erkeneff, director of communications, community, and government relations for the district, said a different notice went out to families on Wednesday explaining that the district was keeping a close eye on the 14-day positive COVID-19 case counts and the 7-day positivity trends in the area. She said the district was already preparing to move to 100% remote learning as early as Monday, Oct. 12 if cases continued to trend upward.

The 100% remote learning option has remained available to students throughout the semester.

