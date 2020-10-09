Advertisement

Alaska judge orders state to pay fees, costs in recall case

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A judge has ordered the state to pay about $190,000 in attorney fees and costs after losing a case to the group seeking to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

A Department of Law spokesperson says the department is reviewing Superior Court Judge Herman Walker Jr.'s decision. The order can be appealed. The Recall Dunleavy campaign sued last year after Alaska’s then-attorney general found the statement of grounds for recall to be “factually and legally deficient” and an election official denied the recall application based on that legal review.

A judge ruled all but one allegation against Dunleavy could proceed, a decision later affirmed by the Alaska Supreme Court.

