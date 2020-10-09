Advertisement

Alaska Oilers Hockey Association pauses play this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns

(KCRG)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Oilers Hockey Association, a local youth hockey club with ten teams and 200 players, will not face off over the weekend due to rising positive COVID-19 cases and positive traces linked to its association and others in the Alaska State Hockey Association.

“The cases in Anchorage are increasing,” Oilers Hockey Association Merit Waldrop said. “We’ve noticed a rise in the youth hockey community. Nothing drastic but concerning.”

The Oilers are asking everyone involved in its association to get tested for the virus. The Oilers will meet on Monday to decide whether they will return to the ice, or continue to pause the season for its teams.

“Our thought was, stay ahead of this,” Waldrop said. “Better be safe than sorry.”

Waldrop coaches four teams and said he has not tested positive for the virus. He added the Oilers have been following the USA Hockey mitigation plans, along with state and national guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The balance of power could shift in the Alaska House. House District 28 could be crucial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The balance of power could shift in the Alaska House of Representatives after the election. Three candidates are vying to represent House District 28 which could be a crucial race.

News

Regal Cinemas’ temporary closures impact three Anchorage theaters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
It’s not clear how many local jobs will be put on hold as a part of the closure but Regal estimates that around 45,000 employees throughout the company will be affected by the decision.

State

Alaska Native tribes sue Feds over Ambler Road decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The project aims to connect the Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska.

News

Anchorage School Board could be filling more than one vacant seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The school board may have more than on seat to fill in the very near future.

Latest News

News

State troopers investigate disappearance of several swans at Potter Marsh

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Wildlife troopers are investigating the disappearance of several trumpeter swans at Potter Marsh. Some believe the birds may have been shot illegally by hunters.

News

APOC orders Defend Alaska Elections to correct radio ads

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
APOC ordered Defend Alaska Elections to correct their top three contributors as soon as possible

Crime

3 teenagers indicted for ‘string of robberies’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The teens were connected to robberies at gas stations and grocery stores throughout Southcentral Alaska.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 9 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

New death reported as total COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska near 10,000

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A new death related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 60.

News

Mountain Village man found dead outside his home, troopers say

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say a death investigation is underway in Mountain Village.