Alaska Oilers Hockey Association pauses play this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Oilers Hockey Association, a local youth hockey club with ten teams and 200 players, will not face off over the weekend due to rising positive COVID-19 cases and positive traces linked to its association and others in the Alaska State Hockey Association.

“The cases in Anchorage are increasing,” Oilers Hockey Association Merit Waldrop said. “We’ve noticed a rise in the youth hockey community. Nothing drastic but concerning.”

The Oilers are asking everyone involved in its association to get tested for the virus. The Oilers will meet on Monday to decide whether they will return to the ice, or continue to pause the season for its teams.

“Our thought was, stay ahead of this,” Waldrop said. “Better be safe than sorry.”

Waldrop coaches four teams and said he has not tested positive for the virus. He added the Oilers have been following the USA Hockey mitigation plans, along with state and national guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.