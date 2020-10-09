Advertisement

Anchorage School Board could be filling more than one vacant seat

Board member Starr Marsett announced her resignation October 1st, Andy Holleman is currently running for a Senate seat
By Scott Gross
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Tuesday night’s Anchorage School Board meeting, the board used the end of the meeting to discuss its plans moving forward after board member Starr Marsett announced her resignation on Oct. 1.

“No one knows what lies ahead and I want to spend that time with my husband and enjoy the years we have left,” Marsett said.

Marsett’s final board meeting will be on Jan. 5, 2021. The board asked her to provide a written notice 30 days prior to that date giving authorization to the board to post the opening of the position and to move forward in the replacement process.

The last time the school board had a member resign was in September of 2018. The late Senator Bettye Davis stepped down due to health issues. Davis' term was due to end in April of 2019. At that time the board chose to fill the seat with Mark Foster. It was Foster’s wish to fill the role until the general election and step down. The seat was eventually won by Margo Bellamy.

“Last time around we chose somebody who did have a lot of knowledge in the district and didn’t want to run for re-election,” board member Deena Mitchell said.

The school board doesn’t know if they will have that luxury this time around. Mitchell expressed concerns for anyone filling the role would only be doing so for around four months. That person would have to use that time to get up to speed on the school board and also develop a campaign strategy to be elected in order to fulfill the remaining year on Marsett’s term.

“I wouldn’t want the board to even engage in any discussion where anybody sitting at home and say, ‘Well, there’s not much point for me putting my name is. It should be open to everyone,’” board member Andy Holleman said.

Board member Dave Donley, Marsett and Holleman said it’s the school board’s duty to include the public in the process and anyone who wants to take on the challenge should be allowed to.

“We’re going to get a pool of applicants, we got about 40 last time, no two of them were alike,” Holleman said.

Another wildcard in the mix is Holleman himself who is currently running for a seat in the state senate. Should Holleman win his race, it will open up yet another school board seat that will need to be filled the same way.

The board expects to start candidate interviews in early to mid-January and name Marsett’s replacement at the Jan. 19, 2021 school board meeting.

Besides Marsett and possibly Holleman, the board could also see three new faces on the board next April as current President Elisa Vakalis along with board members Alisha Hilde and Deena Mitchell are also up for reelection

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Regal Cinemas’ temporary closures impact three Anchorage theaters

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hank Davis
It’s not clear how many local jobs will be put on hold as a part of the closure but Regal estimates that around 45,000 employees throughout the company will be affected by the decision.

State

Alaska Native tribes sue Feds over Ambler Road decision

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The project aims to connect the Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska.

News

State troopers investigate disappearance of several swans at Potter Marsh

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Wildlife troopers are investigating the disappearance of several trumpeter swans at Potter Marsh. Some believe the birds may have been shot illegally by hunters.

News

APOC orders Defend Alaska Elections to correct radio ads

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
APOC ordered Defend Alaska Elections to correct their top three contributors as soon as possible

Latest News

Crime

3 teenagers indicted for ‘string of robberies’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The teens were connected to robberies at gas stations and grocery stores throughout Southcentral Alaska.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 6 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

New death reported as total COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska near 10,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A new death related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 60.

News

Mountain Village man found dead outside his home, troopers say

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say a death investigation is underway in Mountain Village.

News

Another search to be held for Nome woman missing for more than a month

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Nome Police say three additional police dogs will help in the on-going search for missing 33-year-old Florence Okpealuk.

News

Willow Transfer Station opens to brush, yard debris

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
A new location for brush and yard debris at the Willow Transfer Station means people in the Susitna Valley no longer have to make the long haul to Big Lake.