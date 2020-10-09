Advertisement

APOC orders Defend Alaska Elections to correct radio ads

By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After an expedited hearing, the Alaska Public Offices Commission has ordered the opponents of Ballot Measure 2 to change their top contributors in their radio ads.

Under Alaska statute, election ads must list the top three largest contributors to a campaign. Yes on 2 for Better Elections filed a complaint against Defend Alaska Elections - Vote No on 2, claiming Defend Alaska Elections did not properly disclose its top three contributors.

Defend Alaska Elections had John Sturgeon, former Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Begich and former Republican Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell as the top three contributors when the ads were purchased, but the contributors quickly changed to the Alaska Republican Party, Club for Growth and Americans for Prosperity. However, the ads were not updated to reflect these changes.

Thursday, APOC ordered Defend Alaska Elections to correct their top three contributors as soon as possible, as it violated the statute. The correction needs to happen no later than three business days from Thursday. Instead of correcting, Defend Alaska Elections can choose to stop airing the ad with the inaccurate top contributors.

Brett Huber, the chair of the Defend Alaska Elections campaign, told Alaska’s News Source that the campaign was acting on APOC’s order to quickly remove the ads and replace the disclaimer. Huber said the information the campaign received before the ads were placed was different from what is now being ordered of them by the commission.

“It has always been our intent to follow all the rules and regulations. Our campaign is focused on getting information to Alaskans on what we believe to be a very detrimental ballot issue,” Huber said.

Huber said while he believes the decision could be appealed, he said that isn’t the goal of their campaign.

Ballot Measure 2, the Better Elections Initiative, would replace the political party primary with an open primary system — including ranked-choice voting in the general election — and would require additional campaign finance disclosures.

The general election takes place on Nov. 3.

