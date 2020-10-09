Advertisement

Bear Paw Festival organizers warn public about Facebook ticketing scam

File photo of Bear Paw Festival.
By Hank Davis
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 35th Annual Bear Paw Festival is scheduled to return to Eagle River in 2021 after it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns this year, but event organizers are warning the public about an online ticketing scam that is taking place on Facebook.

The scam, which consists of generically named accounts with several event and live-streaming pages, indicates that the Bear Paw Festival is still taking place this weekend, and that tickets are available for purchase.

“You’ll never pay for admission to Bear Paw... That’s one of the things that makes our festival so great," Bear Paw Festival Chairman Colin Fay said. "They are trying to take advantage of our branding and our following to scam people out of their hard-earned money.”

Fay said the scam was reported to Facebook as far back as July, but Facebook has been unwilling to remove the pages.

“We filed both reports that it is a fraudulent page, as well as a violation of our intellectual property,” he said. “We’ve got the trademark and service mark for ‘Bear Paw’ and ‘Bear Paw Festival’ in the state of Alaska.”

Through guidance from Facebook, Fay says his team has also reached out to the pages in question, but have not received responses or acknowledgment.

The same accounts that are posting fake Bear Page events also have listings for other events taking place across the country. A few examples include a Luke Bryan concert at the Staples Center, Cher’s 2020 tour and a stand-up comedy show featuring Ron White, all of which have been postponed until 2021.

Fay is asking that residents “keep those credit cards in your wallets,” unless you’re interested in participating in the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Fundraiser, a silent auction that will take place Friday 6-8 p.m.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Fay’s last name from “Faye” to “Fay.”

