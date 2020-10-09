Advertisement

Cluster of COVID-19 linked to Anchorage youth hockey tournament

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the 2020 Termination Dust Invitational from Oct. 2 to 4.

AHD says more than 300 players, coaches and fans from Southeast and Southcentral Alaska attended the tournament at the Ben Boeke and Dempsey Anderson arena.

The Health Department was notified of the cluster on Wednesday.

Health officials said the hockey tournament had a mitigation plan in place and logged contacts

“We have worked with the hockey association and have appreciated the open communication channels, and that group is taking this quite seriously," Heather Harris, Anchorage Health Department director said. "We’re working with them on mitigation plans.”

Health officials are asking everyone who attended the event and who are not showing symptoms to quarantine at home for 14 days and get a COVID-19 test. They are also asking those who may be showing symptoms to isolate themselves from others at home for 10 days, except to get tested.

“I am encouraged by the fact that the hockey association recognized the problem that had occurred here, had a remediation plan in effect, is taking steps to reduce the spread inside its events, but it’s just a continual reminder of how pervasive COVID is and how it can strike anyone at any time,” Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said at a press conference Friday,

The news of the COVID-19 clusters comes after the Alaska Oilers Hockey Association announced it will not hold games over the weekend due to rising positive COVID-19 cases and positive traces linked to its association and others in the Alaska State Hockey Association.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 Mat-Su Schools remain open after 3 new COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is reporting three new COVID-19 cases at three separate schools in the district.

News

4 schools in Seward, Moose Pass to begin 100% remote learning Friday due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Moose Pass School, Seward Elementary, Seward Middle and Seward High will shift to 100% remote learning Friday and will continue until further notice.

News

Trio of Alaska delta villages placed in coronavirus lockdown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say at least three communities in a western Alaska region are under lockdown after residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

22 judges are up for retention statewide: Here’s how you can learn about them

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
With 25 days till the November 2020 election, much of the focus is on who will lead the country for the next four years from the executive branch as well as the candidates hoping to represent Alaskans in congress and the legislature, but an often overlooked group of people who wield great power are on the ballot too — 22 judges are up for retention statewide.

Latest News

News

Alaska Oilers Hockey Association pauses play this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
A local hockey youth organization will not face off over the weekend after concerns over rising positive COVID-19 cases in Anchorage.

News

The balance of power could shift in the Alaska House. House District 28 could be crucial

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The balance of power could shift in the Alaska House of Representatives after the election. Three candidates are vying to represent House District 28 which could be a crucial race.

News

Regal Cinemas’ temporary closures impact three Anchorage theaters

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
It’s not clear how many local jobs will be put on hold as a part of the closure but Regal estimates that around 45,000 employees throughout the company will be affected by the decision.

State

Alaska Native tribes sue Feds over Ambler Road decision

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The project aims to connect the Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska.

News

Anchorage School Board could be filling more than one vacant seat

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The school board may have more than on seat to fill in the very near future.

News

State troopers investigate disappearance of several swans at Potter Marsh

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Wildlife troopers are investigating the disappearance of several trumpeter swans at Potter Marsh. Some believe the birds may have been shot illegally by hunters.