Cluster of COVID-19 linked to Anchorage youth hockey tournament

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the 2020 Termination Dust Invitational from Oct. 2 to 4.

AHD says more than 300 players, coaches and fans from Southeast and Southcentral Alaska attended the tournament at the Ben Boeke and Dempsey Anderson arena.

The Health Department was notified of the cluster on Wednesday.

Health officials said the hockey tournament had a mitigation plan in place and logged contacts

“We have worked with the hockey association and have appreciated the open communication channels, and that group is taking this quite seriously," Heather Harris, Anchorage Health Department director said. "We’re working with them on mitigation plans.”

Health officials are asking everyone who attended the event and who are not showing symptoms to quarantine at home for 14 days and get a COVID-19 test. They are also asking those who may be showing symptoms to isolate themselves from others at home for 10 days, except to get tested.

“I am encouraged by the fact that the hockey association recognized the problem that had occurred here, had a remediation plan in effect, is taking steps to reduce the spread inside its events, but it’s just a continual reminder of how pervasive COVID is and how it can strike anyone at any time,” Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said at a press conference Friday,

The news of the COVID-19 clusters comes after the Alaska Oilers Hockey Association announced it will not hold games over the weekend due to rising positive COVID-19 cases and positive traces linked to its association and others in the Alaska State Hockey Association.

