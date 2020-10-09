Don’t rule out a peek or two of sun on a cloudy day before temps drop potentially into the 30′s overnight in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mostly cloudy skies for Anchorage on Friday with light winds and a high of 51 degrees. Anchorage will warm up to 51 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with light winds on Friday. Skies will be cloudy on Friday night with a low of 39 degrees and light winds. Temperatures will warm up to 50 degrees on Saturday while under cloudy skies and light winds. Skies will be cloudy Saturday night with light winds as temperatures drop down to 38 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds skies will be cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 51 degrees for a high on Sunday.

Storms in the Bering Sea are moving northeast (from the west) across the Gulf of Alaska. As a result, the central Gulf is experiencing high waves, Small Craft Advisory (25-38 mph winds) levels, and Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph). These conditions are being seen in Southcentral on the Gulf side of the mountains. Areas not facing the Gulf sitting behind mountains are staying much more dry as well as experiencing winds on the lighter side (10-25 mph). Storms are anticipated to move from the eastern Gulf into the northern Gulf on Friday. This weakening storm will bring winds less than Small Craft Advisory (25-38 mph winds) levels with rain to Prince William Sound and the eastern North Gulf Coast through Sunday. The rest of Southcentral at this time is only expected to see chances of rain probably at around 25 to 30 percent.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, storms extending from the Bering Sea through the Gulf of Alaska will bring a few scattered showers to the Aleutian Islands through Southcentral on Monday.

As the days of the week march on, the weather pattern changes as a colder (drier) air mass moves out of the north and heads towards Southcentral. High pressure development from eastern Siberia through the Chukchi Sea will push this colder air to the south beginning late Tuesday. By Wednesday, low pressure storms move out of the Arctic and into the state of Alaska along the Alaska Canada Border and south into the central part of the state. This colder air mass moving into Southcentral could cause for low pressure storm development in Prince William Sound late Wednesday. This colder air could be responsible for the lower elevations around Anchorage seeing the first snow fall of the season from late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. There is a better chance of these storms and colder air staying further to the east and allowing for Anchorage to stay mostly dry. There is plenty of time to iron out the details to determine if this colder air and potential snow showers makes it all the way to Anchorage.

