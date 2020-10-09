Eagle River High School cancels activities through Monday due to COVID-19 exposures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All Eagle River High School sports and activities have been canceled Friday and Saturday after multiple players and participants tested positive for COVID-19, the Anchorage School District said in an email to families.

The decision comes as ASD said it was informed that multiple students from five different sports and activities attended a private social event in Eagle River last weekend.

“The stand-down is necessary for the District to further investigate the full scope of the potential exposure to staff and students,” ASD wrote in an email to parents.

The events will be postponed until the district makes a decision on Monday about whether or not sports and activities can resume. ASD has also put the Eagle River High School varsity football team on a 14-day quarantine after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19. The quarantine means Eagle River will not face off against Soldotna High School for the first round of playoffs, which means an end to their season.

“This decision to pause the entire sports and activity program at Eagle River High School is truly unfortunate, and it underscores the responsibility that all students, staff, and families have to help mitigate the spread of the virus whether in or out of school activities,” the email stated.

ASD is urging families, staff and students to reduce their exposure to COVID-19 by “abstaining from activities or behaviors that are contrary to community-wide mandates and that put others at risk.”

