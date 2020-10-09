Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 Mat-Su Schools remain open after 3 new COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is reporting three new COVID-19 cases at three separate schools in the district.

News

4 schools in Seward, Moose Pass to begin 100% remote learning Friday due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Moose Pass School, Seward Elementary, Seward Middle and Seward High will shift to 100% remote learning Friday and will continue until further notice.

News

Trio of Alaska delta villages placed in coronavirus lockdown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say at least three communities in a western Alaska region are under lockdown after residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

22 judges are up for retention statewide: Here’s how you can learn about them

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
With 25 days till the November 2020 election, much of the focus is on who will lead the country for the next four years from the executive branch as well as the candidates hoping to represent Alaskans in congress and the legislature, but an often overlooked group of people who wield great power are on the ballot too — 22 judges are up for retention statewide.

News

Alaska Oilers Hockey Association pauses play this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
A local hockey youth organization will not face off over the weekend after concerns over rising positive COVID-19 cases in Anchorage.

Latest News

News

The balance of power could shift in the Alaska House. House District 28 could be crucial

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The balance of power could shift in the Alaska House of Representatives after the election. Three candidates are vying to represent House District 28 which could be a crucial race.

News

Regal Cinemas’ temporary closures impact three Anchorage theaters

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
It’s not clear how many local jobs will be put on hold as a part of the closure but Regal estimates that around 45,000 employees throughout the company will be affected by the decision.

State

Alaska Native tribes sue Feds over Ambler Road decision

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The project aims to connect the Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska.

News

Anchorage School Board could be filling more than one vacant seat

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The school board may have more than on seat to fill in the very near future.

News

State troopers investigate disappearance of several swans at Potter Marsh

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Wildlife troopers are investigating the disappearance of several trumpeter swans at Potter Marsh. Some believe the birds may have been shot illegally by hunters.

News

APOC orders Defend Alaska Elections to correct radio ads

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
APOC ordered Defend Alaska Elections to correct their top three contributors as soon as possible