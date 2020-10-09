Advertisement

Regal Cinemas’ temporary closures impact three Anchorage theaters

Signage at the Totem Theater in Muldoon, which is temporarily shuttered as part of Regal's nationwide closure.
Signage at the Totem Theater in Muldoon, which is temporarily shuttered as part of Regal's nationwide closure.(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Effective Thursday, Cineworld’s Regal Cinemas will indefinitely shutter the doors on 536 theaters in the United States and another 127 in the United Kingdom. In Anchorage, the closure will affect three locations: Regal Tikahtnu Stadium 16, Regal Totem in Muldoon and Regal Dimond Center Cinemas in South Anchorage.

It’s not clear how many local jobs will be put on hold as a part of the closure but Regal estimates that around 45,000 employees throughout the company will be affected by the decision.

Alongside the announcement, CEO Mooky Greidinger said Cineworld will communicate possible open times once there is more clear guidance about reopening and when there is more information about major releases.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets - including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry," Greidinger said in a statement.

Dimond Center Mall Manager Robert Dye said it is unfortunate that Regal is closing again, just about one month after reopening their location in the mall; however, he understands that COVID-19′s impacts on the movie industry goes far beyond ticket sales.

“In order for a theater to show movies, it has to have product," Dye said. "Hollywood currently is not producing product, but we are hoping that Regal is going to open again, sooner rather than later.”

Dye is optimistic that the new James Bond film, which has been pushed back to a Spring 2020 premier, will give Regal the push it needs to reopen their cinemas. In the meantime, he says overall business and foot traffic has been decent for the Dimond Center lately.

“We have a few things that help us here. Dave and Busters is open," he said. "Now, if Dave and Busters was closed ... That would hurt, but business in the mall overall has been quite good.”

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to Regal Cinema’s corporate offices by phone and email, regarding the closures. No response has been given at the time of publication.

Latest News

News

The balance of power could shift in the Alaska House. House District 28 could be crucial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The balance of power could shift in the Alaska House of Representatives after the election. Three candidates are vying to represent House District 28 which could be a crucial race.

State

Alaska Native tribes sue Feds over Ambler Road decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The project aims to connect the Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska.

News

Anchorage School Board could be filling more than one vacant seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The school board may have more than on seat to fill in the very near future.

News

State troopers investigate disappearance of several swans at Potter Marsh

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Wildlife troopers are investigating the disappearance of several trumpeter swans at Potter Marsh. Some believe the birds may have been shot illegally by hunters.

Latest News

News

APOC orders Defend Alaska Elections to correct radio ads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
APOC ordered Defend Alaska Elections to correct their top three contributors as soon as possible

Crime

3 teenagers indicted for ‘string of robberies’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The teens were connected to robberies at gas stations and grocery stores throughout Southcentral Alaska.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 7 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

New death reported as total COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska near 10,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A new death related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 60.

News

Mountain Village man found dead outside his home, troopers say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say a death investigation is underway in Mountain Village.

News

Another search to be held for Nome woman missing for more than a month

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Nome Police say three additional police dogs will help in the on-going search for missing 33-year-old Florence Okpealuk.