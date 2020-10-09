Regal Cinemas’ temporary closures impact three Anchorage theaters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Effective Thursday, Cineworld’s Regal Cinemas will indefinitely shutter the doors on 536 theaters in the United States and another 127 in the United Kingdom. In Anchorage, the closure will affect three locations: Regal Tikahtnu Stadium 16, Regal Totem in Muldoon and Regal Dimond Center Cinemas in South Anchorage.

It’s not clear how many local jobs will be put on hold as a part of the closure but Regal estimates that around 45,000 employees throughout the company will be affected by the decision.

Alongside the announcement, CEO Mooky Greidinger said Cineworld will communicate possible open times once there is more clear guidance about reopening and when there is more information about major releases.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets - including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry," Greidinger said in a statement.

Dimond Center Mall Manager Robert Dye said it is unfortunate that Regal is closing again, just about one month after reopening their location in the mall; however, he understands that COVID-19′s impacts on the movie industry goes far beyond ticket sales.

“In order for a theater to show movies, it has to have product," Dye said. "Hollywood currently is not producing product, but we are hoping that Regal is going to open again, sooner rather than later.”

Dye is optimistic that the new James Bond film, which has been pushed back to a Spring 2020 premier, will give Regal the push it needs to reopen their cinemas. In the meantime, he says overall business and foot traffic has been decent for the Dimond Center lately.

“We have a few things that help us here. Dave and Busters is open," he said. "Now, if Dave and Busters was closed ... That would hurt, but business in the mall overall has been quite good.”

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to Regal Cinema’s corporate offices by phone and email, regarding the closures. No response has been given at the time of publication.

