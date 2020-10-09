Trio of Alaska delta villages placed in coronavirus lockdown

(AP) - Officials say at least three communities in a western Alaska region are under lockdown after residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

KYUK-AM reported Quinhagak, Kipnuk and Kasigluk in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have been closed because of COVID-19 infections. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation announced evidence of community virus spread in Quinhagak Oct. 3 and more than 33 cases have since been confirmed in the community, the most in the region located outside of Bethel.

Kipnuk began a two-week lockdown Oct. 2 after a resident tested positive, while Kasigluk began its second lockdown on the same day.

