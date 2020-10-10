DHSS reports 232 new COVID-19 cases for the state of Alaska
230 residents and two nonresidents
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 232 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Saturday. This is the 17th straight day Alaska has seen 100-plus cases of COVID-19, and the highest amount of cases Alaska has seen in a single day.
No new deaths were reported on Saturday. Since the pandemic began, 60 Alaskans have died with COVID-19.
DHSS reports a total of 10,428 COVID-19 cases for the state, with 5,761 recovered cases.
Resident cases were reported in the communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 142
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 30
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 17
- Nome Census Area: 2
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 5
- Denali Borough: 2
- Aleutians East Borough: 1
- Dillingham Census Area: 2
- Juneau City and Borough: 4
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
- Bethel Census Area: 4
