DHSS reports 232 new COVID-19 cases for the state of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 232 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Saturday. This is the 17th straight day Alaska has seen 100-plus cases of COVID-19, and the highest amount of cases Alaska has seen in a single day.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday. Since the pandemic began, 60 Alaskans have died with COVID-19.

DHSS reports a total of 10,428 COVID-19 cases for the state, with 5,761 recovered cases.

Resident cases were reported in the communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 142

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 30

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 17

Nome Census Area: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 5

Denali Borough: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Juneau City and Borough: 4

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 4

