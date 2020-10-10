Local entertainment professionals say Seattle ticket company owes them thousands of dollars

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two local entertainment businesses say they are still waiting for thousands of dollars in payment from a Seattle based ticket sales company.

The entertainment industry has been impacted by the pandemic since day one, and still have a long road ahead. Two businesses in Alaska were dealt a huge blow when Brown Paper Tickets allegedly walked away with thousands of their dollars in ticket sales.

“Of that money that is owed to me most of it is expenses that now I’ve paid out of my own pocket I think that is important because people will go, oh wow that is all profit but most of it is for flights and advertising an everything that I had to pay out of my own money,” says Brad Erickson, owner of Erickson Unlimited.

Erickson makes a living as a concert promoter and has facilitated concerts across the state. He says the ticket company owes him more than $200,000 from ticket sales from events this summer.

The business model for Brown Paper Tickets is as follows: a group or business hosts a concert and tickets are sold online through Brown Paper Tickets, the ticket company then hold on to the entirety of the ticket sale funds and then returns the money to the concert hosts minus a ticket sale fee seven to ten business days later.

Erickson unlimited claims he has not seen any of the funding from his previous concerts and has contacted the company with no response.

His company is not the only one allegedly scammed by the ticket agency.

A small cabaret group just getting its start in Anchorage say it lost its entire savings issuing refunds to customers and paying band members after Brown Paper Ticket failed to issue refunds to the customers directly or pay them the ticket sale revenue for an event in February. Anchorage Cabarets canceled its classical concert in conjunction with the Anchorage Chamber Bowl orchestra just one day before the group was set to perform after its venue was shut down due to the pandemic.

“I just want one question answered from them your business model was that you would take the money of the ticket sales, charge your fee, and then that fee should take care of all of your overhead ... then where is the money from the ticket sales?” said Warren Weinstein, co-owner of Anchorage Cabarets.

Brown Paper Tickets responded to an inquiry from Alaska New Sources with the following statement: "Brown Paper Tickets continues to work through the backlog of refund request. Our team has been working hard to initiate full refunds to ticket holders (including all service fees) and pay event organizers. This is a long process with thousands of events canceled, postponed or abandoned, and we are unable to offer an estimated timeline at this moment. Like many businesses, we were unprepared for a crisis of the scale of COVID-19, but we are making headway. We continue to examine our processes to identify opportunities to safeguard customers moving forward.”

