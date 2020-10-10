Local news anchor arrested on assault charges, Anchorage police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A local news anchor is expected to appear in court Saturday following her arrest at an Anchorage television station.

Police said they took Maureen “Maria” Athens, 41, into custody Friday in the parking lot of Coastal Television Broadcasting Co. on East Tudor Road after she and a man were allegedly involved in an altercation.

Athens was charged with fourth-degree assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The incident took place shortly after Athens took to social media to post unsubstantiated allegations against Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. Though Athens posted that she would cover the story during her late night broadcast on Your Alaska Link, the story never aired.

The mayor’s office released a statement Friday calling Athens' allegations “slanderous” and “categorically false.”

“The slanderous allegations from Your Alaska Link reporter Maria Athens are categorically false and appear to be the product of someone who is hostile and unwell. We spoke with Ms. Athens' employer, general manager Scott Centers, who emphatically disavowed his employee’s comments," the mayor’s office’s statement read.

A spokesperson from the Anchorage Police Department said Saturday that they were aware of the allegations against the mayor and a joint investigation with the FBI revealed no evidence of criminal conduct.

Scott Centers declined to comment to Alaska’s News Source on the arrest, or whether Athens remains employed at the station.

Alaska’s News Source also reached out to the owner of Coastal Television, Bill Fielder, but he did not respond before the time of publication.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.