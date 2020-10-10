Mild Fall weather continues this weekend...colder next week.
An arctic airmass makes its way south through the weekend.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:39 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Parts of the Brooks Range could see temperatures below zero by Sunday night! The colder temperatures will eventually filter in to southcentral Alaska next week. So enjoy the extended fall conditions that will stick around over the weekend. A mix of clouds and showers, and a sunny break if all goes well.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.