Advertisement

Mild Fall weather continues this weekend...colder next week.

An arctic airmass makes its way south through the weekend.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:39 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Parts of the Brooks Range could see temperatures below zero by Sunday night! The colder temperatures will eventually filter in to southcentral Alaska next week. So enjoy the extended fall conditions that will stick around over the weekend. A mix of clouds and showers, and a sunny break if all goes well.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Expect a cloudy day before temps drop potentially into the 30s overnight in Anchorage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Howie Gordon
Don't rule out a peek or two of sun on a cloudy day before temps drop potentially into the 30's overnight in Anchorage

Forecast

A turn to cooler fall temperatures over Alaska

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jackie Purcell
Anchorage topped out at 49 today, as we head deeper into the month of October. Next week will see temperatures drop closer to seasonal norms and overnight lows at or below 32 in some parts of the city!

Forecast

Temperatures on the warm side, winds on the breezy side for Thursday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:19 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Temperatures on the warm side, winds on the breezy side as storms out west deliver rain to a good portion of Southcentral on Thursday

Forecast

Howie's Thursday Morning Weather 10-8-20

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:16 AM AKDT
Channel 2 Morning Edition (6 a.m.)

Latest News

Forecast

Expect clouds and increased winds as storms push in from the west

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:34 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Skies cloud up and winds increase as storms push in from the west

Forecast

A large fall storm whips up wind and waves for the Aleutians and west coast.

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:40 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A large and powerful storm is set to whip up winds and create waves that will surge onto western coasts.

Forecast

Tuesday will continue to be sunny

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:50 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
If you enjoyed yesterday's weather then the sun on Tuesday will continue to brighten your week.

Forecast

Howie's Tuesday Morning Weather 10-6-20

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:49 AM AKDT
Channel 2 Morning Edition (6 a.m.)

Forecast

Another storm is brushing the Aleutians, on its way to mainland Alaska.

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:27 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A large and powerful October low pressure system is pushing through the western Aleutians, churning its way to mainland Alaska. High winds and powerful waves are expected.

Weather

First significant snowfall closes road over Hatcher Pass summit

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:18 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The road over the Hatcher Pass summit has been closed for the season.