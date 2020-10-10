Advertisement

Proposed 2021 Anchorage budget attempts to navigate an uncertain year ahead

Anchorage City Hall
Anchorage City Hall (KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly got its first chance to question administration officials about the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 General and Capital budgets for the municipality Friday.

The proposed general budget increases in size from the previous year’s by $5,770,119 or 0.8%, for a total of $547,970,672. That compares to a 2.4% increase from 2019 to 2020. Lance Wilbur, director of the Municipality’s Office of Management and Budget, said a major driver behind the smaller increase this year was reduced revenues and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have done our best to make some estimated projections into the future,” Wilber said. “There’s always, and there will be, the necessity to probably adjust some of these things; we will look to the first quarter in April to make those adjustments.”

Wilber added the proposed budget would add an estimated $100 to property taxes for the average $350,000 home.

The main increases to the proposed budget come from increases in salaries and benefits, Wilber cited raising pay due to collective bargaining agreements, and the rising cost of health care. To offset some of the rising costs, though, other salaries and wages will not be increasing.

“With all of the labor adjustments that we have made, the one decision that was made in this proposed budget is that executives and non-represented employees will remain flat for 2021,” Wilber said.

As for proposed new spending items, the newly created Office of Equity and Justice requires funds for the chief equity officer and non-labor spending, and new positions are being added in the Human Resources Department and the Building Safety Service area. The budget also proposes funding for year-round camp abatement.

The budget is also Anchorage’s first to include revenues from the alcohol tax that passed in the April election. It predicts around $9.3 million in revenue, most of which would fund several new positions at the Anchorage Health Department relating to homelessness, domestic violence and other issues dedicated to the language of the tax.

One concern raised during Friday’s work session was actually that the budget may undersell the municipality’s fiscal situation in the coming months. Assembly member Forrest Dunbar pointed to discussions of additional COVID-19 relief bills and a possible vaccine in the next year happening on the national level as things which could help the city’s revenues.

“We’re going to be potentially making some tough decisions about what to cut in the coming weeks and months,” he said. “And I would hate to see a program be cut — when sometimes we cut things and it’s relatively difficult to get them reinstated.”

But Wilber explained they don’t try to predict the actions of Congress or the president when working on the budget, and that any positive changes could also be reflected during the first quarter budget revisions.

Friday’s work session kicked off a month-long review process for the budget, including additional work sessions and public comment. The general and capital budgets will be introduced at the Assembly’s next meeting on Oct. 13, with the first public hearing on Oct. 27. The next work session is from 11-3 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Latest News

News

Weekend search taking place for missing Nome woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
More than a month after she disappeared, the search for Florence Okpealuk of Nome is again kicking into high gear.

News

Local entertainment professionals say Seattle ticket company owes them thousands of dollars

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
Two local entertainment businesses are owed thousands from a Seattle-based ticket sale agency

News

Supporters and opponents of Ballot Measure 1 argue the other campaign is breaking disclosure laws

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Supporters and opponents of a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on Alaska’s most productive oil fields are both complaining that the other campaign isn’t being transparent.

News

UAA erroneously released student data to 2020 US Census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
certain student information was given to the Census Bureau inappropriately by UAA, not giving proper notice to its students. This affected the 506 students who were living on UAA campus housing as of April 1.

Latest News

News

Catholic Social Services uses $5 million grant to help homeless families

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Catholic Social Services will use a $5 million grant to target family homelessness in Anchorage

News

Swan Investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Channel 2 NewsHour

News

DOT&PF returns roadside memorial to Anchorage family

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Karma Elliott drove by Mile 51 of the Parks Highway and noticed her sister's roadside memorial was missing. It turns out the Department of Transportation collected every piece and returned the mementos to the family.

News

Gaining back Gruening Middle School

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Renovations to get Gruening Middle School are underway

Gruening Middle School

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Bear Paw Festival organizers warn public about Facebook ticketing scam

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Bear Paw organizers are warning the public about an online ticketing scam that is using the Bear Paw name on Facebook.