Supporters and opponents of Ballot Measure 1 argue the other campaign is breaking disclosure laws

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Supporters and opponents of a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on Alaska’s most productive oil fields are both complaining that the other campaign isn’t being transparent.

OneAlaska: Vote No on 1 is the campaign opposing Ballot Measure 1. The campaign filed a complaint with the Alaska Public Offices Commission in late September about some advertisements the yes campaign posted to social media.

The complaint alleges that Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share violated campaign disclosure laws in two ways:

By not having the chair of the yes campaign provide a message endorsing the ad

By not writing the state where the top contributors come from on the ad

Robin Brena, the chair of the yes campaign, calls the complaints petty and says supporters of Ballot Measure 1 haven’t violated disclosure laws.

Brena says listing Anchorage instead of Anchorage, Alaska on the ads won’t confuse any voters. He also says the social media ads contain a link to endorsement information, which fulfills disclosure requirements.

“I think their points are wrong,” Brena said.

Kara Moriarty, the campaign manager for OneAlaska, wants the yes campaign to take down the ads and repost them with the corrected information. APOC ordered opponents to Ballot Measure 2 to do that earlier in the week with some controversial radio ads, Moriarty noted.

She says the yes campaign has repeatedly flouted disclosure laws, noting that it did pay a $1,550 civil penalty for filing a finance report late, a relatively common occurrence for campaigns.

The yes campaign has its own issue with their opponents. Advertisements posted by OneAlaska state that the top three contributors to the campaign are based in Anchorage.

The vast majority of OneAlaska’s roughly $15 million in contributions come from ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Hilcorp Alaska. Moriarty says the Alaska subsidiaries of those companies are making the contributions and it’s appropriate to say they’re from Alaska.

“We’ve been very compliant in the past, and remain to be APOC compliant,” Moriarty said. “We are following the letter of the law.”

Former Democratic Rep. Les Gara, who volunteers for the yes campaign, disagrees. Gara was one of the chief authors of Senate Bill 284 that toughened up the state’s disclosure laws in 2010. He said the bill requires independent expenditure groups to disclose their “principal place of business.”

According to Gara, that means the parent companies' addresses should be published which are in Texas. “They’re hiding it and making it look like they’re Alaskan. They’re attacking us as outsiders when we’re all Alaskans,” he said.

The yes campaign isn’t filing a complaint with APOC, saying it wouldn’t be reconciled until after the Nov. 3 election. Gara says that’s a common campaign tactic to avoid transparency.

Tom Lucas, the campaign disclosure coordinator with APOC, says the no campaign’s complaint about social media ads won’t be resolved until the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting in January.

