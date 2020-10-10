UAA erroneously released student data to 2020 US Census

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage inappropriately disclosed information to the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this year, UAA said in an email to students.

The U.S. Census Bureau requested information from UAA on April 1 about students living on campus. In March, UAA students were asked to leave on-campus housing, and with a hunker-down mandate and recommendations to avoid social interaction, going door-to-door collecting information was not a feasible option for Census workers. Requesting administrative records is one of many ways the Census Bureau gathers data on students living on campus nationwide, according to UAA Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bruce Schultz.

However, certain student information was given to the Census Bureau by UAA without giving proper notice to students. This affected the 506 students who were living on UAA campus housing as of April 1, which is roughly 4% of the total enrolled students studying at the Anchorage campus, said Schultz. In response, UAA sent an email earlier this week to each of the students whose information was released explaining what happened and that no action from the student was necessary.

“We take our responsibility for being stewards of student information seriously ... We regret [the error]. It was a confusing situation with guidance coming from the U.S. Census Bureau. We have corrected that now and are providing additional training and guidance for the staff that were involved,” Schultz said. “We’re confident we can warn the students that this situation happened and we have also let them know this was provided to the U.S. Government through a secure, electronic portal and we don’t believe there’s any risk to the student about their information being released.”

When UAA gives any student information away, it has to comply with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Typically, a student needs to provide written consent that their data can be shared, with the exception of something called “directory information." Annually, the university must make students aware of what is considered directory information. Several federal agencies can also obtain student data through FERPA’s disclosure without advance student approval, but the Census Bureau isn’t one of those agencies.

At the beginning of the year, the Census Bureau changed some policies, including allowing universities to provide data on students' race, sex and Hispanic origin if the students' identities are completely removed.

UAA released information to the Census Bureau that wasn’t directory information, including date of birth, phone number and housing address information. The student should have given permission in advance or the university should have added those elements to an annual disclosure notice sent to students to prevent violating FERPA.

Two more data categories that were released, sex at birth and race, are prohibited by FERPA from being disclosed as university directory information. To follow the new Census policy, those two data categories should have been sent de-identified as aggregated data or with advanced permission of the student if it was going to be submitted by the school, Shultz said.

No other University of Alaska schools were affected by the error, only the 506 UAA students.

