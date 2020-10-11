ACS Tristian Merchant and West Valley’s Noami Bailey take home top times at ASAA Cross-Country State Championships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Schools Activities Association held it’s 2020 Cross-Country State Championships at Kincaid on Saturday. Due to COVID-19, no team champions were crowned, participants were limited, and each race had a wave start. For runners who would have qualified for the state championship meet under normal circumstances were invited to a Team Championship Invite organized by a group of high school coaches. Race finishes and reactions can be watched in the video above.

Division I

Girls Champion -- Naomi Bailey, West Valley (17:56)

Boys Champion -- Alexander Maurer, Service (15:24)

Division II

Girls Champion -- Jayna Boonstra, Kenai Central (19:38)

Boys Champion -- Tristian Merchant, ACS (14:51)

Division III

Girls Champion -- Kael Gerlach, Glenallen (17:14)

Boys Champion -- Aileen Lester, Newhalen (21:11)

Complete race results from the ASAA 2020 Cross-Country State Championships can be found here.

