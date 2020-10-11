Advertisement

ACS Tristian Merchant and West Valley’s Noami Bailey take home top times at ASAA Cross-Country State Championships

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Schools Activities Association held it’s 2020 Cross-Country State Championships at Kincaid on Saturday. Due to COVID-19, no team champions were crowned, participants were limited, and each race had a wave start. For runners who would have qualified for the state championship meet under normal circumstances were invited to a Team Championship Invite organized by a group of high school coaches. Race finishes and reactions can be watched in the video above.

Division I

Girls Champion -- Naomi Bailey, West Valley (17:56)

Boys Champion -- Alexander Maurer, Service (15:24)

Division II

Girls Champion -- Jayna Boonstra, Kenai Central (19:38)

Boys Champion -- Tristian Merchant, ACS (14:51)

Division III

Girls Champion -- Kael Gerlach, Glenallen (17:14)

Boys Champion -- Aileen Lester, Newhalen (21:11)

Complete race results from the ASAA 2020 Cross-Country State Championships can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West wins big at 2020 State Tennis Championships

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Eagles won big at the ASAA 2020 State Tennis Championships.

News

Overnight disturbance reported at Hotel Captain Cook

Updated: 1 hour ago
An overnight “disturbance” took place inside the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage early Sunday, according to police.

News

SWAT responds to Arctic Inn Motel

Updated: 18 hours ago
APD says people in the area who have respiratory illnesses or sensitivities should stay inside, as well as close doors and windows.

News

Update: Glenn Highway reopens after crash

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
According to police, a moose was involved. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Latest News

News

TV news reporter arrested on assault charges

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Bills addressing missing, murdered, and trafficked Indigenous women signed into law

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
According to Senator Murkowski’s office, the bills ensure Alaska Natives and survivors have a voice in developing methods to end these types of crimes.

Crime

UPDATE: Charging documents reveal new details in Seward Highway homicide

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Sarah Dayan charged with murder

News

Local news anchor arrested on assault charges, Anchorage police say

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:38 PM AKDT
|
By Dave Leval
Maureen "Maria" Athens was arrested Friday night by Anchorage police.

Economy

Proposed 2021 Anchorage budget attempts to navigate an uncertain year ahead

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:01 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
While many revenue predictions are down, city officials said the state of the pandemic could dramatically affect things.

News

Weekend search taking place for missing Nome woman

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
More than a month after she disappeared, the search for Florence Okpealuk of Nome is again kicking into high gear.