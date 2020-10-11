Advertisement

Overnight disturbance reported at Hotel Captain Cook

.
.(MGN)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An overnight “disturbance” took place inside the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage early Sunday, according to a police dispatch supervisor, who was unable to provide extensive details on the incident but said that no injuries were reported.

The Anchorage Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday. Dispatchers said that the incident happened around 2:40 a.m.

The dispatcher also said that there is no public safety threat at this time. It is unknown how many people were involved and whether or not anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

