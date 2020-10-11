Record number of new cases for Alaska; 249 new COVID-19 cases for the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 249 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Saturday. This is the 18th straight day Alaska has seen 100-plus cases of COVID-19, and the highest amount of cases Alaska has seen in a single day.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. Since the pandemic began, 60 Alaskans have died with COVID-19.

DHSS reports a total of 10,686 COVID-19 cases for the state, with 5,789 recovered cases.

Resident cases were reported in the communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 129

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 12

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 36

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 5

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 18

Northwest Arctic Borough: 12

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

North Slope Borough: 3

Juneau City and Borough: 10

Bethel Census Area: 13

