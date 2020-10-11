Advertisement

Record number of new cases for Alaska; 249 new COVID-19 cases for the state

248 new resident cases and one nonresident
(KWQC)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 249 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Saturday. This is the 18th straight day Alaska has seen 100-plus cases of COVID-19, and the highest amount of cases Alaska has seen in a single day.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. Since the pandemic began, 60 Alaskans have died with COVID-19.

DHSS reports a total of 10,686 COVID-19 cases for the state, with 5,789 recovered cases.

Resident cases were reported in the communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 129
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 12
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 2
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 36
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 5
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 18
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 12
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 3
  • Juneau City and Borough: 10
  • Bethel Census Area: 13

