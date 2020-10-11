SWAT responds to Arctic Inn Motel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage police SWAT team was been called to the Arctic Inn Motel on International Boulevard Saturday evening for a suspect with an outstanding warrant who police say isn’t complying with officer’s directions to leave the building.

Police said depending on what the suspect does, they may use different tools and tactics. This could include deploying gas. APD says people in the area who have respiratory illnesses or sensitivities should stay inside, as well as close doors and windows.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. They also ask people to not post videos or photos of the area that could give away tactical information until the scene is clear.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.