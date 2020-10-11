Advertisement

The warm fall is giving way to some colder air

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska as a whole is experiencing a warmer than normal fall, but that is going to change this week.

Over the past two weeks, Anchorage has seen three days where the high was 11 degrees above normal. Saturday, the high for Anchorage was 49. The normal high is 44 degrees Fahrenheit. Fairbanks saw a high of 51F degrees on Saturday which is 13 degrees above normal.

Anchorage has seen high temperatures well above normal for the past 2 weeks.
Anchorage has seen high temperatures well above normal for the past 2 weeks.(KTUU)

Arctic air will move into the North and Interior areas starting Sunday and Fairbanks will only see a high near 36F degrees.

Over the next four days the trend continues with highs by Wednesday staying below freezing for Fairbanks and Kotzebue. Deadhorse looking at highs in the teens.

By Wednesday the cold Arctic air will move toward Southcentral. Highs in the Interior right near freezing.
By Wednesday the cold Arctic air will move toward Southcentral. Highs in the Interior right near freezing.(KTUU)

That same cold air is moving into Southcentral starting Wednesday. Sunday would be good day to get out and clean up your garden or rake those leaves.

Alaska overall was 1.4 degrees Celsius warmer than normal for the month of September, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Every region in the state saw above normal temperatures for September 2020. The Aleutians saw the least rise in temperatures at 0.1C degrees above normal. The Northeast Interior saw the biggest rise for September temperatures at 2.3C degrees. Cook Inlet was 2.1C degrees above the normal.

