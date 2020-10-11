UPDATE: Charging documents reveal new details in Seward Highway homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to court records, 35-year-old Sarah Dayan of Homer, Alaska has been charged with Murder in the First Degree; Murder in the Second Degree, and Count I and Count II of Domestic Violence.

Dayan is being charged with the murder of 57-year-old Keith Huss of Soldotna. On September 29, 2020 around 12:17 a.m. Soldotna AST dispatch received a call from a person who discovered a body in the parking lot at about mile 68 of the Seward Highway, according to reports.

According to charging documents, when Soldotna AST investigators arrived, they found an adult male with three gunshot wounds to his torso. The report goes on to say the victim appeared to have been hit by a car due to marks left on his chest, and his left arm was broken and disfigured. The handle of a car jack was also located next to the body, according to police.

The man’s phone and wallet were missing but he was wearing a shirt with “Uncle Bucks Food Truck” printed on the front, according to the report. A Google search of Uncle Buck’s Food Truck led to a Facebook page that said the owner was Keith Huss.

According to the court documents, the DMV used images to positively identify the victim, who investigators later learned was Dayan’s third party custodian. Troopers say Huss had picked Dayan up from Wildwood Pretrial on Sept. 28. According to the documents, Dayan called her boyfriend and requested he drive from Homer to Kenai and bring Dayan her car, .45 caliber pistol, drugs, and other items. The boyfriend reportedly drove to meet up with the pair at bar in Kenai, where the boyfriend and Huss broke out into a verbal argument, according to the report.

Around 1:15 p.m. Dayan’s vehicle, which the pair were driving in, was located abandoned in the parking lot of a tackle shop at mile 52 on the Sterling Highway. Then around 3:20 p.m., AST received a tip that a woman resembling Dayan was picked up in Cooper Landing and dropped off at the Seward Library around 1:30 p.m. On the same day reports show around 9:00 p.m., Dayan contacted a person in her life and confessed to shooting her third party custodian.

Troopers say Dayan was taken into custody after she was located in the passenger side of a vehicle in a parking lot in Seward. The report states that Dayan asked if she could “... still date if she got out of jail when she was 75 years old.”

No bail has been set in this case.

