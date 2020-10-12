197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska on Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 197 new COVID-19 cases among residents and nonresidents in Alaska on Monday. It marks the 19th day in a row that the state has reported over 100 cases each day.

Alaska’s total case count has climbed to 10,884, with 5,802 people listed as recovered or presumed recovered. There are currently 5,022 active COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.

Since the pandemic hit Alaska, there have been at least 334 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state; 60 people have died.

Monday’s new resident cases were identified in the following communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 108

Kenai Peninsula Borough: One

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: One

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 10

Nome Census Area: One

North Slope Borough: Six

Northwest Arctic Borough: Seven

Juneau City and Borough: Three

Bethel Census Area: Three

Kusilvak Census Area: Three

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.