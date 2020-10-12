197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska on Monday
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 197 new COVID-19 cases among residents and nonresidents in Alaska on Monday. It marks the 19th day in a row that the state has reported over 100 cases each day.
Alaska’s total case count has climbed to 10,884, with 5,802 people listed as recovered or presumed recovered. There are currently 5,022 active COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.
Since the pandemic hit Alaska, there have been at least 334 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state; 60 people have died.
Monday’s new resident cases were identified in the following communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 108
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: One
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: One
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 10
- Nome Census Area: One
- North Slope Borough: Six
- Northwest Arctic Borough: Seven
- Juneau City and Borough: Three
- Bethel Census Area: Three
- Kusilvak Census Area: Three
