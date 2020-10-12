Advertisement

Alaska Supreme Court hears arguments in absentee witness requirements case

Under Alaska statute, voters must have someone 18 years or older witness them signing the envelope containing their absentee ballot. The witness must also sign the envelope themselves.
By Hank Davis
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday, the Alaska Supreme Court heard arguments on the matter of whether witness signatures should be required on absentee ballots, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No final decision was made before the court adjourned for the day, but Chief Justice Joel Bolger told both parties that a decision would be announced “as soon as reasonably possible.”

On behalf of the State of Alaska, Attorney Laura Fox argued that trying to change the directions for voting at the last minute could damage the credibility of the Division of Elections and the integrity of the election, through voter confusion.

Justice Susan Carney pointed to a 1972 ruling, in which the court ruled from a position of confidence in voter’s abilities to make sense of the process — asking why the situation is any different.

“Because of the timing involved,” Fox answered. “Usually the division educated voters with consistent instructions, over a period of months, throughout the lead up to the election. Now the division has to try to quickly re-educate voters, in direct contradiction of the printed materials and past practice, in just a few weeks.”

Fox also pointed out that the plaintiffs in this case never brought forward experts or held hearings to provide clear evidence that getting ballots signed by a witness would increase the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

On behalf of voters in Arctic Village, Native American Rights Fund Attorney Natalie Landreth started her arguments by acknowledging 438 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska, over the weekend.

“Petitioners would have Alaska’s most vulnerable voters leave quarantine and seek out witnesses for their absentee ballots, for no reason,” Landreth said. “This is not a normal election, because this is not a normal court hearing. One year ago, none of us could imagine that I would be in my kitchen, arguing a supreme court case. This is how radically the world has changed, and how quickly.”

In response to concerns over voter confusion, Landreth pointed out that the Division of Elections had recently redesigned ballots, reprinted almost 100,000 ballots and currently submit a corrected version of the candidate pamphlet — undercutting the argument that mid-election cycle changes cannot occur.

Landreth also said the pandemic is not the state’s fault, but the requirement is. Fox said the point is not the administrative burden on the division of doing the things listed in the preliminary injunction, but about the inherent harm of changing election rules in the middle of the election.

The Supreme Court hearing came after a Superior Court judge said that witness requirements “impermissibly burden the right to vote,” during the pandemic.

