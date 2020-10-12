Advertisement

Families continue struggle with visitation policies at area hospitals

Providence Alaska Medical Center says it reevaluates its policies on a weekly basis
By Dave Leval
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another family has come forward with their struggles over hospital visitation policies in Anchorage. Justin Rowland, a father, is the latest to express dismay over restrictions implemented at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything was basically pre-arranged so I could be with her and the baby," he said, speaking about his wife, “and she could continue nursing while she was having her surgeries here.”

However, Rowland’s plans have changed since he’s been limited on the number of visits he is allowed with the baby’s mother, who remains hospitalized following complications during the birth.

“During her surgery, I left to go take care of more business,” Rowland said. “I came back, and they would not let me back in the hospital. They would not let the baby back in the hospital.”

Rowland and his newborn are limited to one visit a day with the baby’s mother - who is inside Providence Alaska Medical Center - due to visitation rules put in place during the pandemic. Similar limitations are also in place at other local hospitals.

“My wife is epileptic," Rowland said, “and when she gets stressed out, she goes into seizures.”

He said hospital staff never explained the visitation policy directly to him. A Providence spokesperson said that although he cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy rules, visitation information is shared with all families and patients.

“We have a baby that needs to nurse,” Rowland said. “We have a mother that is literally so stressed out, she needs to be with her baby to comfort her.”

Providence Alaska Medical Center released a prepared statement Saturday that said in part: “Providence regularly evaluates our visitor restrictions to prevent transmission of COVID-19 within our ministries and community. These safety protocols have evolved over time to include several exceptions that balance compassion and the safety of all patients.”

As Rowland and his new baby girl deal with the restrictions, Kodiak’s Marvin Abbott has been camped outside the hospital in protest of limits on visiting his comatose daughter. Abbott has been able to see her since she entered the intensive care unit, but only a few times over the course of several weeks. Lisa Butler, whose husband was hospitalized after an ATV crash, has been able to see her husband, Kyle, in recovery, but only limitedly.

Anchorage hospitals share similar restrictions in particularly sensitive wings of their hospitals, such as the intensive care unit.

Those with questions about Providence’s visitation policies can call the hospital’s advocacy line at (907) 212-2647.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

