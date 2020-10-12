Former state Senate candidate Gavin Christiansen arrested for murder

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gavin Christiansen, a former candidate on the ballot for Alaska Senate District F was arrested for murder Sunday. Christiansen was the Libertarian Party nominee for the seat, though he dropped out of the race on Aug. 31.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, Christiansen reportedly shot and killed 35-year-old Devin Moorhouse of Anchorage after Moorhouse’s vehicle struck Christiansen’s near Willow-Fishhook Road. Christiansen then allegedly proceeded to chase Moorhouse’s vehicle until Moorhouse wrecked in a ditch and Christiansen fired the final shots.

A spokesperson for the Alaska Libertarian Party was able to confirm the Christiansen in the dispatch was the same one previously running on the Libertarian ticket.

His decision to be removed from the race occurred after the deadline to have a name removed from the ballot.

This is a developing story.

