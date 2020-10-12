Human skull identified to be that of missing Palmer man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said a human skull found by a trail near mile 77 of the Tok Cutoff earlier this month is that of a missing Palmer man.

The state’s medical examiner identified the remains to be that of 89-year-old Donald R. Evans of Palmer. Evans went missing in late May of this year after his family said he did not return from a trip to his remote cabin near the area.

Troopers, along with other agencies, conducted multiple searches for Evans around the time he was reported missing, but were not able find him.

Troopers said the cause of death is still under investigation.

