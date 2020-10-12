It’s beginning to feel and look like winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first burst of Arctic air for the season is moving through the Interior.

Fairbanks saw temperatures 11 to 13 degrees colder Sunday than on Saturday. McGrath saw temperatures 7 to 9 degrees colder.

Parts of the eastern Alaska Range and the Upper Tanana Valley will likely see their first low elevation snowfalls of the season starting as early as Sunday night. Between the cold air and some moisture moving in, snow is expected in areas around Delta Junction and Fortymile Country.

Some light snow possible around Fairbanks, but little accumulation is expected. Anchorage and the Valley have a chance of seeing their first snowfalls of the season by midweek.

Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. That time period will be the best chance of the areas seeing some snow come through.

Download the Alaska’s Weather Source mobile app for minute-by-minute radar updates and breaking weather alerts.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.