Advertisement

Largest Alaska ski resort to operate with changes for virus

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alaska’s biggest ski resort is set to operate this season with a new operations plan that includes health precautions like mandatory face coverings.

Alaska Public Media reports that Alyeska Resort in Girdwood cut the last ski season short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing Director Ben Napolitano says skiers won’t be allowed unless they wear masks in all public spaces including lift lines and the aerial tramway. Skiers will be permitted to remove masks only while moving on the slopes.

Skiers can no longer get close to people they do not know on chairlifts or the tram.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Families continue struggle with visitation policies at area hospitals

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Hospitals established new policies following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

West wins big at 2020 State Tennis Championships

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Eagles won big at the ASAA 2020 State Tennis Championships.

News

ACS Tristian Merchant and West Valley’s Noami Bailey take home top times at ASAA Cross-Country State Championships

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska Schools Activities Association held it’s 2020 Cross-Country State Championships at Kincaid on Saturday

News

Overnight disturbance reported at Hotel Captain Cook

Updated: 15 hours ago
An overnight “disturbance” took place inside the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage early Sunday, according to police.

Latest News

News

SWAT responds to Arctic Inn Motel

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM AKDT
APD says people in the area who have respiratory illnesses or sensitivities should stay inside, as well as close doors and windows.

News

Update: Glenn Highway reopens after crash

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:43 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
According to police, a moose was involved. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

News

TV news reporter arrested on assault charges

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:04 PM AKDT

News

Bills addressing missing, murdered, and trafficked Indigenous women signed into law

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:55 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
According to Senator Murkowski’s office, the bills ensure Alaska Natives and survivors have a voice in developing methods to end these types of crimes.

Crime

UPDATE: Charging documents reveal new details in Seward Highway homicide

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:11 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Sarah Dayan charged with murder

News

Local news anchor arrested on assault charges, Anchorage police say

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:38 PM AKDT
|
By Dave Leval
Maureen "Maria" Athens was arrested Friday night by Anchorage police.