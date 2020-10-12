Largest Alaska ski resort to operate with changes for virus

(AP) - Alaska’s biggest ski resort is set to operate this season with a new operations plan that includes health precautions like mandatory face coverings.

Alaska Public Media reports that Alyeska Resort in Girdwood cut the last ski season short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing Director Ben Napolitano says skiers won’t be allowed unless they wear masks in all public spaces including lift lines and the aerial tramway. Skiers will be permitted to remove masks only while moving on the slopes.

Skiers can no longer get close to people they do not know on chairlifts or the tram.

