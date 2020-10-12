Advertisement

Pandemic delays Dominic Johnson’s sentencing for Grunwald murder

Johnson was scheduled to be the first of four people sentenced for his role in the beating and killing of the Palmer 16-year-old.
Dominic Johnson sits in court on the first day of his trial for murder. (KTUU)
Dominic Johnson sits in court on the first day of his trial for murder. (KTUU) (KTUU)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) -Dominic Johnson’s sentencing for the killing of Palmer teen David Grunwald has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson is one of four men convicted of murdering 16-year-old Grunwald in November 2016. After a month-long trial, a jury found Johnson guilty of all nine charges, including first-degree murder, in December 2018.

Erick Almandinger was the first to go to trial and was convicted in May 2018. Bradley Renfro went to trial in Fairbanks after the venue was moved because of the attention surrounding the first two trials. After six weeks of testimony, a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in October 2019.

Austin Barrett was the only person who did not go to trial. He made an agreement with state prosecutors in February this year and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

Johnson was scheduled to be the first of the four sentenced for his crime. His sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 28-29. Judge Gregory Heath cited “ongoing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” and rescheduled the hearing to Dec. 30-31.

Grunwald’s mother, Edie Grunwald, said her family members had already purchased tickets to come up for the sentencing in October. She said it’s been difficult to have justice delayed for her son.

“Everybody was real hopeful to get all of this done this year because people really want to get on with their lives,” Edie said. “Ben and I, it’s forever for us.”

Edie had a banner made with graphic photos that were shown during the trial of David’s bruised hands from his autopsy and a picture of his frozen body taken at the crime scene.

She plans to display that during all of the sentencing hearings.

“It’s pretty horrible and it’s really just a reminder of what they did to our son and how they left him in the woods,” she said.

Barrett is still on the court’s calendar to be sentenced Nov. 12 -13.

Nov. 13 is the four-year anniversary of Grunwald’s death.

Almandinger and Renfro won’t be sentenced until 2021.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Human skull identified to be that of missing Palmer man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say the human skull and other human remains found near a trail in the area of mile 77 of the Tok Cutoff are those of a missing Palmer man.

News

Suspect arrested following a shooting at Hotel Captain Cook

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
An overnight “disturbance” took place inside the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage early Sunday, according to police.

News

Largest Alaska ski resort to operate with changes for virus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska’s biggest ski resort is set to operate this season with a new operations plan that includes health precautions like mandatory face coverings.

News

Families still struggling with visitation policies at area hospitals

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Hospitals established new policies following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

West wins big at 2020 State Tennis Championships

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Eagles won big at the ASAA 2020 State Tennis Championships.

News

ACS Tristian Merchant and West Valley’s Noami Bailey take home top times at ASAA Cross-Country State Championships

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska Schools Activities Association held it’s 2020 Cross-Country State Championships at Kincaid on Saturday

News

SWAT responds to Arctic Inn Motel

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM AKDT
APD says people in the area who have respiratory illnesses or sensitivities should stay inside, as well as close doors and windows.

News

Update: Glenn Highway reopens after crash

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:43 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
According to police, a moose was involved. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

News

TV news reporter arrested on assault charges

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:04 PM AKDT

News

Bills addressing missing, murdered, and trafficked Indigenous women signed into law

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:55 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
According to Senator Murkowski’s office, the bills ensure Alaska Natives and survivors have a voice in developing methods to end these types of crimes.